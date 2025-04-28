Left Menu

US Airstrikes on Yemen: Escalating Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis

US military airstrikes in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, have killed dozens, with significant casualties reported at a migrant detention center. CENTCOM's campaign against the Houthi group aims to deter maritime threats, yet collateral damage has sparked international concerns. The ongoing conflict complicates regional diplomacy amid broader Middle East tensions.

At least 68 killed in US airstrike on Yemen migrant detention center (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a series of powerful strikes, the US military has unleashed airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, resulting in numerous casualties. Reports from Houthi-affiliated media sources have confirmed the deaths of at least eight individuals citywide, while an attack on a migrant detention center accounted for at least 68 fatalities, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Houthi-aligned Al Masirah TV broadcast harrowing footage, revealing the devastating toll of the strikes on a migrant detention facility in Saada. Home to roughly 100 migrants from Ethiopia and other African countries, the center became a tragic target as these individuals sought pathways through Yemen towards job opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

April 18 marked one of the deadliest US-led strikes in Yemen at Ras Isa fuel port, causing at least 74 deaths. The US's increased military operations, over 800 targeted strikes since March, aim to curb Houthi aggression but have reignited debates on international shipping safety. CENTCOM claims significant reductions in Houthi rocket and drone offensives, but operational details remain classified. The region remains on edge following Houthi threats to international maritime activities, intensifying after Israel and Gaza's recent conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

