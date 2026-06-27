IAEA Urges Early Public Engagement for SMR Projects

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has called for stronger and earlier engagement with communities as countries move forward with plans to deploy small modular reactors (SMRs), saying that public trust will play a decisive role in the success of future nuclear energy projects. The message came during the IAEA Workshop on Stakeholder Strategies for SMR Deployment, held at the agency's headquarters in Vienna from 16 to 18 June. The event brought together 74 participants from 43 countries, including nuclear operators, regulators, technology developers, local community representatives, newcomer countries and international organizations to exchange practical experiences on building confidence in nuclear projects.

IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy Mikhail Chudakov said that deploying nuclear power plants involves much more than engineering, financing and construction. He stressed that successful projects depend on transparent communication with everyone affected, especially host communities whose support is essential throughout the development process.

As governments look at SMRs to strengthen energy security, improve electricity affordability, reduce carbon emissions and support economic growth, participants agreed that public engagement should be treated as a core part of every project rather than an activity that begins after major decisions have already been made.

Different Perspectives Shape Public Acceptance

Participants explained that the compact size of SMRs is often promoted as an advantage because it can simplify construction and enhance safety. At the same time, some people view the possibility of adding multiple reactor modules over time as increasing the potential scale of future risks. The idea of modular construction is also seen differently, with supporters expecting lower costs while others believe the economic benefits still need to be demonstrated through real-world deployment.

Research presented by experts from France highlighted similar differences in public opinion. The study found that some citizens expressed concern about the possibility of reactors being spread across different parts of the country rather than being concentrated at a limited number of sites. Questions also emerged about private ownership of facilities in a sector that many people traditionally associate with government responsibility.

Speakers emphasized that these contrasting opinions should not be viewed as barriers but as valuable insights that can help governments better understand public expectations and improve communication strategies. Aleshia Duncan, Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Cooperation in the Office of Nuclear Energy at the United States Department of Energy, said trust remains the foundation of every successful technology project. She noted that confidence cannot be created simply through technical presentations because lasting trust develops through accountability, meaningful conversations and genuine relationships with stakeholders.

Research presented by Seoul National University reinforced that message. A survey involving 2,456 residents in the Seoul metropolitan area tested whether people responded more positively to messages focusing on safety, economic opportunities or environmental benefits. The findings showed that changing the message alone had little effect on acceptance. Public confidence depended far more on trust, fairness in decision-making and how people understood both risks and benefits.

Representatives from Kenya and Rwanda shared similar experiences, saying communities become more supportive when authorities consistently engage with them over time instead of approaching them only when approval is needed.

Early Conversations Build Stronger Support

Participants agreed that stakeholder engagement should begin well before project sites are selected or official announcements are made. Kenya presented a staged approach that starts with public information sharing and baseline social studies before identifying any potential reactor location. Researchers working through the European CATAPULT project also highlighted that environmental consultations produce better outcomes when they begin during the earliest planning stages.

Alice Kagina, Nuclear Public Awareness Analyst at the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board, described the workshop as an important learning opportunity, saying that actively listening to concerns before they grow into larger disputes helps strengthen relationships with communities and improves trust throughout the project lifecycle.

The workshop also examined transportable and floating SMRs, which could expand nuclear energy access to remote regions. Participants noted that these technologies involve additional stakeholder engagement because they may cross national boundaries and involve multiple jurisdictions during transportation and operation.

Discussions concluded that although SMRs and conventional nuclear reactors share many of the same public acceptance challenges, newer reactor technologies also present unique questions that require tailored engagement strategies. Participants agreed that successful deployment will depend less on explaining technical details and more on involving people early, ensuring decisions are made fairly and demonstrating that community concerns genuinely influence project planning.

Seth D. Kirshenberg, Executive Director of the Energy Communities Alliance in the United States, said the workshop provided valuable lessons that can be applied to future SMR projects. He added that exchanges between countries help build lasting partnerships, allowing communities, policymakers and industry experts to learn from each other's experiences as nuclear energy continues to evolve.

The workshop received support from the United States Department of Energy through the IAEA Peaceful Uses Initiative.