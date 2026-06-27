Venezuela Mobilizes Global Rescue Effort After Devastating Earthquakes

Venezuela's government has launched a large-scale international rescue mission following two catastrophic earthquakes that have claimed over 900 lives. More than 1,600 members of foreign rescue teams have arrived to assist, amid concerns about restricted access to the battered region of La Guaira.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced that Venezuelan authorities are coordinating with 10 additional countries to bolster rescue efforts. With 14,000 military and police officers deployed to the area, the government intends to establish control and supply vital assistance to the affected population.

As rescue operations continue, logistical challenges and power outages persist, exacerbating an already dire situation. The earthquakes' impact has prompted significant international aid, including $150 million from the United States, highlighting Venezuela's urgent need for sustained support.