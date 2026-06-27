Venezuela Mobilizes Global Rescue Effort After Devastating Earthquakes

In the wake of two deadly earthquakes, Venezuela is coordinating extensive rescue operations with international support. Over 1,600 foreign rescuers are on the ground as 54,000 remain missing. Impacted areas include La Guaira, where aid access is limited. Political repercussions loom for interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Venezuelas Government Said On Saturday | Updated: 27-06-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 18:48 IST
Venezuela Mobilizes Global Rescue Effort After Devastating Earthquakes
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Venezuela's government has launched a large-scale international rescue mission following two catastrophic earthquakes that have claimed over 900 lives. More than 1,600 members of foreign rescue teams have arrived to assist, amid concerns about restricted access to the battered region of La Guaira.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced that Venezuelan authorities are coordinating with 10 additional countries to bolster rescue efforts. With 14,000 military and police officers deployed to the area, the government intends to establish control and supply vital assistance to the affected population.

As rescue operations continue, logistical challenges and power outages persist, exacerbating an already dire situation. The earthquakes' impact has prompted significant international aid, including $150 million from the United States, highlighting Venezuela's urgent need for sustained support.

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