The Great American State Fair commenced its celebration of America's 250th anniversary on Washington's National Mall, boasting attractions like a 110-foot Ferris wheel and rodeo demonstrations. However, amid the festive atmosphere lies a political overtone, sparking debates over the event's intentions.

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum described plans for an extravagant fireworks display. Although the first few days attracted sparse crowds, anticipation lingers for the July 4th holiday week. The event's partisan outlook has prompted seven Democratic-governed states to withdraw their participation, despite promises of representation for all 50 states.

Critics argue the fair overlooks critical aspects of U.S. history, focusing instead on a sanitized narrative. Yet, attendees appear unfazed, reveling in the attractions, music, and the spirit of Independence Day. The event emerges as a blend of commemoration and controversy, reflecting America's complex tapestry.