EU Maintains Sanctions on China Amid Ongoing Human Rights Concerns

The European Union will not lift sanctions against Chinese officials linked to human rights violations in Xinjiang, despite China's moves to ease counter-sanctions on EU lawmakers. The EU cites no improvements in the region's human rights situation. The sanctions have been in place since March 2021.

The European Union is standing firm on its sanctions against Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). This decision comes despite China's steps to possibly ease its counter-sanctions on European lawmakers.

E.U. diplomatic representative Anitta Hipper stated there are no plans for reciprocal action, noting no evident improvement in conditions in the region. "The EU has not seen any changes in the human rights situation in China/Xinjiang," she said, emphasizing the Council's stance to maintain sanctions.

The sanctions, initiated in March 2021 alongside the U.S., U.K., and Canada, were in response to reports of severe human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions, forced labor, and cultural erasure of the Uyghur minority. Human rights advocates continue to label these actions as crimes against humanity, despite China's denial.

