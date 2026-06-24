China, Hong Kong stocks mixed as investors digest tech selloff
China and Hong Kong stocks experienced a volatile session on Wednesday, with investors largely buying tech shares after a global selloff the previous day.
- Country:
- China
China and Hong Kong stocks were largely flat in a volatile session on Wednesday, while investors were seen buying tech shares after the previous day's global selloff.
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