Gautam Adani outlines infrastructure and intelligence as twin engines for India's global growth and sovereignty

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, outlined infrastructure and intelligence as the twin global engines that must shape India's strength, secure its sovereignty, and accelerate its journey to becoming one of the defining powers of this century. Addressing the 34th Annual General Meeting 2026 of the group, Adani emphasized that these two priorities are no longer separate, noting that infrastructure provides national muscle while intelligence grants mastery.

He mentioned that the group recorded a capital investment of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in hard infrastructure during the financial year 2025-26, representing more than 30 per cent of the total new private sector capital expenditure in India for the year. "There are some years in a group's history that are more than milestones. They become defining years, years that prove the strength of conviction, years that demonstrate the power of resilience, years that reveal the difference between those who wait for clarity and those that build through volatility, FY 2025-26 was one such year for your group," Adani said.

The Chairman also addressed the resilience of the conglomerate amidst global volatility and intense external oversight. "This progress did not come in calm conditions for us. It came in the middle of extraordinary scrutiny. However, we did not bend, we did not pause, because what we have always been defined by is not the noise that surrounds us, but the strength of our response, not the intensity of the challenge, but the clarity of our purpose, not the criticisms, but the nation building we intensely believe in," he added.

Adani highlighted that the group reported positive financial growth for FY26, with consolidated portfolio revenue reaching Rs 2.92 lakh crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 7.4 per cent. EBITDA stood at Rs 94,834 crore, maintaining a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3x. Profit after tax increases by 13.9 per cent to Rs 46,376 crore, alongside a cash flow of Rs 67,995 crore, which provides the necessary liquidity to fund ongoing projects across core infrastructure sectors.

Operational highlights across business segments include Adani Energy Solutions expanding its transmission order book to Rs 72,000 crore, and Adani Power executing a Rs 2 lakh crore capital expenditure program targeting 45 gigawatts of capacity over the next five years. Additionally, the group entered a partnership with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation to develop 5,000 megawatts of hydro projects, and established Adani Atomic Energy with a targeted clean energy capacity of 10 gigawatts by 2035.

In logistics and digital infrastructure, Adani Ports handled over 500 million tons of cargo in FY 25-26, with the Vizhinjam port crossing 1 million TEUs in its first year. The data center business progresses toward a 3 gigawatt platform by 2030, supported by a gigawatt-scale memorandum of understanding with Google in Visakhapatnam. The group also spoke about operationalizing the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the new integrated terminal at Guwahati Airport within the year. (ANI)