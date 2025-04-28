Left Menu

India-Afghanistan Diplomacy: New Opportunities for Strategic Partnerships

Indian Special Envoy Anand Prakash and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi engage in talks to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties. Discussions highlighted investment openings and the importance of easing visa procedures to boost bilateral relations and overall regional stability.

  Afghanistan

In a pivotal meeting, Indian Special Envoy Anand Prakash and Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, outlined a plan to enhance political and economic collaboration. According to Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the session focused on fortifying bilateral relations and fostering cooperation across economic and diplomatic fronts.

Minister Muttaqi emphasized the critical need to amplify diplomatic and economic connections between Afghanistan and India. Highlighting Afghanistan's favorable investment climate, he urged Indian investors to seize the potential opportunities in sectors where Afghanistan seeks international expertise and cooperation.

Beyond economic topics, Muttaqi stressed the importance of enhancing people-to-people interactions by easing visa processes for businesspeople, medical patients, and students. Such measures, he argued, are essential to bolstering bilateral ties and fostering mutual trust. Special Envoy Prakash underscored India's commitment to supporting Afghanistan, expressing interest in resuming infrastructure projects and development initiatives. Both parties acknowledged the necessity of improving diplomatic engagements and easing mobility to benefit both nations.

