Bangladesh High Court Grants Bail to Spiritual Leader in Sedition Case

Bangladesh High Court granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spiritual leader accused of sedition for allegedly insulting the national flag. Initially arrested last November, Das's bail was previously denied by a Chittagong court. The case has garnered significant public interest as legal proceedings unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:28 IST
Former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das (File Photo: X/ @hindu8789). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh High Court has granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent spiritual leader facing sedition charges, as reported by The Daily Star on Wednesday. The decision came from a judicial panel comprising Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza.

Accused of disparaging the national flag, Das was apprehended at Dhaka airport on November 25 last year. He serves as the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote and is a former leader of ISKCON. His initial request for bail was dismissed by a Chittagong court on January 2, prompting an appeal to the High Court.

Earlier, in February, the Bangladesh High Court sought an explanation from the government on why Das should be denied bail, a move acknowledged by Das's attorney Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee. During a heated bail hearing in Chittagong, it was asserted by Das's defense that he holds profound respect for Bangladesh, likening it to the respect he has for his mother, which they argued dispels the perception of him as a traitor.

The Chittagong court, led by Judge Md Saiful Islam, ultimately refused his bail after reviewing arguments presented by both the defense and the prosecution. Security measures were heightened during the hearing, given the public interest surrounding the case. The prosecution was represented by Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan. Developments in the High Court continue to be closely watched by the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

