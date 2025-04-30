Bangladesh High Court Grants Bail to Spiritual Leader in Sedition Case

The Bangladesh High Court has granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent spiritual leader facing sedition charges, as reported by The Daily Star on Wednesday. The decision came from a judicial panel comprising Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza.

Accused of disparaging the national flag, Das was apprehended at Dhaka airport on November 25 last year. He serves as the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote and is a former leader of ISKCON. His initial request for bail was dismissed by a Chittagong court on January 2, prompting an appeal to the High Court.

Earlier, in February, the Bangladesh High Court sought an explanation from the government on why Das should be denied bail, a move acknowledged by Das's attorney Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee. During a heated bail hearing in Chittagong, it was asserted by Das's defense that he holds profound respect for Bangladesh, likening it to the respect he has for his mother, which they argued dispels the perception of him as a traitor.

The Chittagong court, led by Judge Md Saiful Islam, ultimately refused his bail after reviewing arguments presented by both the defense and the prosecution. Security measures were heightened during the hearing, given the public interest surrounding the case. The prosecution was represented by Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan. Developments in the High Court continue to be closely watched by the public.

