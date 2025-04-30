Left Menu

Bangladesh High Court Grants Bail to Spiritual Leader Amidst Sedition Charges

The Bangladesh High Court has granted bail to spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das amid sedition charges, raising hopes for his release within a week. Despite previous setbacks and stalled investigations, his legal team remains optimistic about overcoming future judicial hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:55 IST
Bangladesh High Court Grants Bail to Spiritual Leader Amidst Sedition Charges
Chinmoy Krishna Das' advocate Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das is set to be released on bail following the Bangladesh High Court's ruling, offering a beacon of hope for his legal team despite ongoing sedition charges. Advocate Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, representing Das, expressed elation at the judgment on Wednesday.

Das' case, which has been marred by delays, was further complicated by a lack of investigative progress over the past seven months, according to Bhattacharjee. Despite concerns about possible government efforts to challenge the bail in the Supreme Court, the defense maintains optimism about the High Court's decision.

Accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag, Das was initially arrested at Dhaka airport last year. His earlier bail plea was dismissed by a Chittagong court in January. The case enjoys significant public attention, with Bhattacharjee highlighting Das' devotion to his homeland as part of the defense arguments in this high-profile legal proceeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025