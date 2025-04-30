Bangladesh High Court Grants Bail to Spiritual Leader Amidst Sedition Charges
The Bangladesh High Court has granted bail to spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das amid sedition charges, raising hopes for his release within a week. Despite previous setbacks and stalled investigations, his legal team remains optimistic about overcoming future judicial hurdles.
Spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das is set to be released on bail following the Bangladesh High Court's ruling, offering a beacon of hope for his legal team despite ongoing sedition charges. Advocate Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, representing Das, expressed elation at the judgment on Wednesday.
Das' case, which has been marred by delays, was further complicated by a lack of investigative progress over the past seven months, according to Bhattacharjee. Despite concerns about possible government efforts to challenge the bail in the Supreme Court, the defense maintains optimism about the High Court's decision.
Accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag, Das was initially arrested at Dhaka airport last year. His earlier bail plea was dismissed by a Chittagong court in January. The case enjoys significant public attention, with Bhattacharjee highlighting Das' devotion to his homeland as part of the defense arguments in this high-profile legal proceeding.
