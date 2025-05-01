Pakistan’s Alarming Human Rights Decline: HRCP's 2024 Report Reveals Shocking Realities

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has sounded the alarm over a concerning decline in civic freedoms and a rise in violence, as reported by Dawn. The newly released 'State of Human Rights in 2024' report highlights compromised elections and the ceding of power to undemocratic forces through flawed legislation.

The report states that over 2,500 fatalities were linked to terrorist incidents in 2024, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan hardest hit. Vigilante violence claimed 24 lives amid blasphemy allegations in Swat and Sargodha. HRCP chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt highlighted growing state-sanctioned violence, including 379 new cases of enforced disappearance.

Former HRCP chairperson Hina Jilani condemned enforced disappearances and reiterated the need for lawful handling of violence. More than 1,200 individuals were jailed on blasphemy charges, and the Ahmadiyya community faced six faith-based killings. Despite mounting social media bans and arrests, the government resists criticism. Significant challenges remain in protecting human rights and ensuring justice.

