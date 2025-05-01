Left Menu

Pakistan’s Alarming Human Rights Decline: HRCP's 2024 Report Reveals Shocking Realities

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has unveiled a report indicating a significant deterioration in civic freedoms, increased violence, and legal system strains. The document notes compromised elections, rising death tolls from terrorist incidents, and pervasive human rights abuses, urging the government to address these pressing issues with transparency and justice.

01-05-2025
HRCP Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt, HRCP co-chair Munizae Jahangir and former HRCP chairperson Hina Jilani at the launch of HRCP's annual report (Image Credit: X/@HRCP87). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has sounded the alarm over a concerning decline in civic freedoms and a rise in violence, as reported by Dawn. The newly released 'State of Human Rights in 2024' report highlights compromised elections and the ceding of power to undemocratic forces through flawed legislation.

The report states that over 2,500 fatalities were linked to terrorist incidents in 2024, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan hardest hit. Vigilante violence claimed 24 lives amid blasphemy allegations in Swat and Sargodha. HRCP chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt highlighted growing state-sanctioned violence, including 379 new cases of enforced disappearance.

Former HRCP chairperson Hina Jilani condemned enforced disappearances and reiterated the need for lawful handling of violence. More than 1,200 individuals were jailed on blasphemy charges, and the Ahmadiyya community faced six faith-based killings. Despite mounting social media bans and arrests, the government resists criticism. Significant challenges remain in protecting human rights and ensuring justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

