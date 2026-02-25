AI in Elections: Balancing Innovation with Integrity
An international symposium discussed the dual-edged impact of AI on elections, emphasizing the potential to enhance electoral processes and the risks of cybersecurity and transparency issues. It called for proactive measures, ethical standards, and capacity-building to ensure AI integration strengthens democracy rather than undermines it.
An international panel of experts has highlighted the risks and opportunities AI poses to electoral systems at a recent symposium.
Organized by the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, the discussion centered on how AI can improve election logistics and voter accessibility while raising concerns about cybersecurity and transparency.
Experts cautioned against reliance on technology without adequate preparedness, emphasizing the importance of ethical standards and institutional autonomy in the face of rapid tech adoption.
