Tibetan Exile President Advocates for Continued US Support on Capitol Hill

Tibetan Government-in-Exile President Sikyong Penpa Tsering held strategic meetings with US Representatives on Capitol Hill, discussing Tibet's geopolitical relevance and the need for continued US backing. Key topics included budget cuts, the appointment of a Special Coordinator, and enhanced congressional support for Tibet-related policies, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration.

Tibetan Government-in-Exile President Sikyong Penpa Tsering, US Representative Brian Mast (Image Credit: X/@CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, president of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, conducted significant discussions on Capitol Hill aimed at securing ongoing U.S. support for the Tibetan cause. The meetings included talks with Representative Michael McCaul and current House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Brian Mast, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

During his discussions with Mast, Sikyong highlighted the critical situation in Tibet, underscoring persistent repression and its global strategic importance. He also addressed the impact of U.S. budget cuts on Tibetan resilience programs and stressed the soft power Tibet provides, emphasizing its value for continued U.S. support, according to the CTA.

In a meeting with McCaul, a staunch supporter of Tibet, Sikyong provided an update on the Tibetan agenda and offered an outline of the financial framework of the Central Tibetan Administration, highlighting U.S. contributions. Discussions also covered the appointment of a Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, the oversight role of the Secretary of State, and challenges facing key Tibetan media outlets, as noted by the CTA.

