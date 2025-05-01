EU Human Rights Group Condemns Persecution of Female Baloch Activists

The European Union's human rights defenders mechanism, ProtectDefenders.eu, has raised alarm over the arbitrary detention of women human rights defenders (WHRDs) in Balochistan, particularly spotlighting the case of Dr. Mahrang Baloch. According to The Balochistan Post, her imprisonment has sparked significant international concern.

Dr. Mahrang Baloch, a prominent advocate and key member of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, has been detained since March 22, 2025, following a peaceful protest against police violence. ProtectDefenders.eu called her arrest an act of retaliation by authorities against her opposition to police brutality and ongoing harassment under pretexts like national security.

Concerns extend to WHRD Sabiha Baloch, whose family reportedly faced threats following her advocacy work—an indication of severe retaliation tactics. Over a dozen UN human rights experts have criticized Pakistan's counter-terrorism tactics in Balochistan, warning against conflating activism with terrorism, per The Balochistan Post.

