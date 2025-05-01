Left Menu

EU Human Rights Group Condemns Persecution of Female Baloch Activists

ProtectDefenders.eu highlights grave concerns over the detention and persecution of women human rights defenders in Balochistan. The EU-backed organization calls for urgent attention to assaults on civic space and the rule of law amid police violence and legal intimidation tactics against advocates, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:04 IST
ProtectDefenders.eu, European Union's human rights defenders mechanism, expresses concern over arrest of Baloch activists (Image Credit: X/@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's human rights defenders mechanism, ProtectDefenders.eu, has raised alarm over the arbitrary detention of women human rights defenders (WHRDs) in Balochistan, particularly spotlighting the case of Dr. Mahrang Baloch. According to The Balochistan Post, her imprisonment has sparked significant international concern.

Dr. Mahrang Baloch, a prominent advocate and key member of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, has been detained since March 22, 2025, following a peaceful protest against police violence. ProtectDefenders.eu called her arrest an act of retaliation by authorities against her opposition to police brutality and ongoing harassment under pretexts like national security.

Concerns extend to WHRD Sabiha Baloch, whose family reportedly faced threats following her advocacy work—an indication of severe retaliation tactics. Over a dozen UN human rights experts have criticized Pakistan's counter-terrorism tactics in Balochistan, warning against conflating activism with terrorism, per The Balochistan Post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

