Crackdown in China: Investors Detained Over Financial Scandal Exposure

Chinese authorities have detained several investors after they exposed a large-scale financial scam to international media outlets. The investors were arrested for allegedly being manipulated by 'overseas anti-China elements,' according to reports from Radio Free Asia (RFA).

The scandal revolves around the collapse of Shandong province's Jianghaihui Group, leaving nearly 100,000 people affected by a purported financial fraud worth 20 billion yuan (approximately USD 2.74 billion). In recent weeks, over a dozen investors from cities like Weifang and Zaozhuang have faced administrative detention for attempting to bring global attention to the incident.

Reports reveal that the chairman of Jianghaihui fled to the United States, leaving investors distraught. Despite efforts to communicate their plight, these individuals face interrogations, detention, and continuous surveillance for discussing the situation with international journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)