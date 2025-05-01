Left Menu

Crackdown in China: Investors Detained Over Financial Scandal Exposure

Dozens of Chinese investors have been detained for alerting international media about a massive financial fraud in Shandong province, linked to Jianghaihui Group. Accused of being 'exploited by overseas anti-China elements,' these investors face penalties for their attempts to draw global attention to the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese authorities have detained several investors after they exposed a large-scale financial scam to international media outlets. The investors were arrested for allegedly being manipulated by 'overseas anti-China elements,' according to reports from Radio Free Asia (RFA).

The scandal revolves around the collapse of Shandong province's Jianghaihui Group, leaving nearly 100,000 people affected by a purported financial fraud worth 20 billion yuan (approximately USD 2.74 billion). In recent weeks, over a dozen investors from cities like Weifang and Zaozhuang have faced administrative detention for attempting to bring global attention to the incident.

Reports reveal that the chairman of Jianghaihui fled to the United States, leaving investors distraught. Despite efforts to communicate their plight, these individuals face interrogations, detention, and continuous surveillance for discussing the situation with international journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

