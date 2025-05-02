Majority of Chinese Oppose Forceful Unification with Taiwan

A new survey by the Carter Center and Emory University shows a significant change in Chinese public opinion, as reported by the Taipei Times. More than half of the respondents are against using military force for Taiwan unification under any circumstances, with 55.1% in agreement with this position.

This contrasts sharply with a previous survey from May 2023, where 55% supported potential military action against Taiwan. While 24.5% in the latest survey still support using force if necessary, only 18.1% view military intervention as entirely unnecessary.

The study also reveals sentiments towards international affairs; 87.6% perceive the US as trying to impede China, and 66.1% support Russia's Ukrainian invasion, aligning with Chinese interests. Meanwhile, 79.7% advocate for maintaining strong border claims against India, while a minority prefer diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)