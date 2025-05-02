New UK-India Cultural Agreement Spurs Artistic and Economic Growth

The United Kingdom and India have signed a significant cultural cooperation agreement, marking a new chapter of collaboration in the arts, culture, and sports sectors. The pact, signed by UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy and India's Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, aims to foster growth and opportunity in both countries.

During her visit, Nandy addressed the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai, emphasizing the enduring 'living bridge' between the UK and India. Her speech highlighted the vibrant exchange of cultural and creative industries between the two nations, positioning them as global leaders in these fields.

Additionally, the agreement is set to increase UK creative exports to India and fortify partnerships between museums and cultural institutions, enhancing the UK's soft power. Nandy's visit also highlighted the deep-rooted connections and shared cinematic traditions that bind the two countries, advocating for greater collaboration in film production.

(With inputs from agencies.)