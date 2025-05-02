Explosion Rocks Humanitarian Ship Bound for Gaza Near Malta

An explosion engulfed a ship in flames near Malta while en route to Gaza, carrying 16 people and humanitarian aid, early Friday morning, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. Despite fears of a disaster, a docked tugboat extinguished the fire, ensuring the crew's safety, stated Maltese authorities.

The vessel, The Conscience, planned to stop in Malta to take on more passengers, including activist Greta Thunberg, before continuing to its destination in Gaza. The coalition has a history of challenging the Israeli blockade of Gaza by delivering aid. Previous humanitarian efforts have been met with strong Israeli opposition.

Crew members suspect the fire resulted from drone attacks, involving two bombs hitting the ship's front around 12:20 am local time. Part of the group's narrative couldn't be confirmed independently. Video footage corroborated some of their account, revealing ensuing damage assessments onboard.

The Maltese government received a distress call at the reported time of the attack, confirming no casualties. They began investigating the attack under international maritime safety protocols. Meanwhile, an investigation initiated to establish whether weapons were used in the attack, spearheaded by debris analysis.

Incidentally, this event revives memories of previous violent blockades enforced by Israel on similar missions, with the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident still fresh among the international community. The coalition urges international entities to denounce the attack on activists participating in a lawful and peaceful humanitarian mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)