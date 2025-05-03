Left Menu

Baloch Yakjehti Committee Urges Global Action Amidst Alleged Torture of Activist

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has highlighted the critical condition of activist Beebo Baloch due to alleged torture and mistreatment. Despite being taken to a hospital, proper care was not given. BYC is calling for international intervention to protect Baloch political prisoners facing severe human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has expressed grave concerns over the alleged abduction and torture of activist Beebo Baloch prior to his return to Huda Jail. The committee revealed on social media platform X that Baloch's condition was critical following the assault.

Despite his declining health, Baloch was briefly moved to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta but did not receive adequate medical treatment before being returned to Huda Jail in a deteriorated state. The activist's situation is reportedly dire following sustained torture and a ten-day hunger strike protest over a prior transfer to Pishin Jail, which ended upon his return to Huda.

The BYC claims that Beebo Baloch's critical condition stems from ongoing torture and a severe lack of medical care. Allegations detail that on April 24, around 8 PM, Quetta Police and the Counter-Terrorism Department purportedly entered Huda Jail without authorization, attacking several inmates, including prominent figures like Dr. Mah Rang Baloch and Gulzadi Baloch.

Further, BYC asserts that Baloch suffered enforced disappearance from Huda Jail, reappearing 24 hours later in Pishin Jail, where surveillance cameras violated his privacy. The committee frames these acts as part of systematic harassment of Baloch political prisoners. It has urged the United Nations and international human rights groups to intervene, warning that continued torture and disappearances pose life-threatening risks to these detainees.

