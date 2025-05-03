Pioneering Dialogue: Educational Leaders Advocate for Intra-Islamic Conversations

The 34th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair saw the Muslim Council of Elders hosting a significant seminar focused on 'The Role of Educational Institutions in Raising Awareness of the Importance of Intra-Islamic Dialogue.' The seminar featured prominent figures, including Dr Khalifa Al-Dhaheri and Dr Tarek Shawki, who addressed crucial issues in the realm of education and dialogue.

Dr Al-Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, stressed the pivotal role of humanities in building nations and civilizations. He emphasized that fields such as sociology, psychology, and philosophy are integral to societal progress and should be actively included in contemporary intellectual discourse. Moreover, Dr Al-Dhaheri highlighted intra-Islamic dialogue as essential for understanding and unification among different Islamic factions, advocating for peace founded on shared values like mercy and justice.

Dr Tarek Shawki, the former Egyptian Minister of Education, discussed the necessity of revising educational curricula to bridge the generational gap. He argued for a paradigm shift towards new educational methods that resonate with today's youth, emphasizing that nurturing human capital is paramount. Shawki called for a review of educational content and initiatives that bolster identity and language, urging the media to responsibly support these endeavors.

