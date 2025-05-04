Angola Pledges Support to India Amid Rising Tensions
Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco condemned a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, showing solidarity with India. After the attack, India strengthened measures against Pakistan, while Angola and India enhanced defense cooperation with a $200 million line of credit offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a strong show of solidarity, Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco has condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, expressing profound sorrow for the victims and their families. He reiterated Angola's firm stance against terrorism, wherever it may occur.
The April 22 attack in Pahalgam tragically took the lives of 26 individuals, including a Nepali citizen, targeting tourists in the region. In response, India has intensified its measures against Pakistan, holding it accountable for supporting cross-border terrorism. Amid these tensions, India and Angola have moved to strengthen their defense ties.
During a meeting at Hyderabad House, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a $200 million line of credit in the defense sector to Angola. Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi highlighted the growing defense cooperation, noting that Angola is sourcing equipment from Indian companies. This development underscores the deepening diplomatic interactions between the two nations.
