Historic Visit: Angola's Lourenco Meets India's Murmu Amidst Pahalgam Attack Solidarity

President Droupadi Murmu extended a warm welcome to Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco at Rashtrapati Bhavan, acknowledging his solidarity in condemning the recent Pahalgam terror attack. President Lourenco's visit signifies the first high-level engagement between India and Angola in over four decades and coincides with 40 years of bilateral relations.

In her address, President Murmu emphasized the need for international cooperation against terrorism, thanking President Lourenco for Angola's support following the attack. She stated, "This incident further highlights the necessity for concrete international actions to combat terrorism and its promoters."

The Angolan President, on his part, reiterated his nation's stance against terrorism and expressed condolences to the victims and their families. He underscored Angola's quick response to the tragedy, signaling strong bilateral ties. The attack in Pahalgam on April 22, aimed at tourists, resulted in 26 fatalities, prompting India to take stringent measures against Pakistan for fostering cross-border terrorism.

