Left Menu

Historic Visit: Angola's Lourenco Meets India's Murmu Amidst Pahalgam Attack Solidarity

President Droupadi Murmu welcomed Angolan President Joao Lourenco at Rashtrapati Bhavan, appreciating his condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. This marks the first high-level meeting between the two nations in four decades. Both presidents emphasized the importance of global unity against terrorism and highlighted Angola's peace initiatives in Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:20 IST
Historic Visit: Angola's Lourenco Meets India's Murmu Amidst Pahalgam Attack Solidarity
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu extended a warm welcome to Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco at Rashtrapati Bhavan, acknowledging his solidarity in condemning the recent Pahalgam terror attack. President Lourenco's visit signifies the first high-level engagement between India and Angola in over four decades and coincides with 40 years of bilateral relations.

In her address, President Murmu emphasized the need for international cooperation against terrorism, thanking President Lourenco for Angola's support following the attack. She stated, "This incident further highlights the necessity for concrete international actions to combat terrorism and its promoters."

The Angolan President, on his part, reiterated his nation's stance against terrorism and expressed condolences to the victims and their families. He underscored Angola's quick response to the tragedy, signaling strong bilateral ties. The attack in Pahalgam on April 22, aimed at tourists, resulted in 26 fatalities, prompting India to take stringent measures against Pakistan for fostering cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025