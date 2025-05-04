Left Menu

India's Bold Move: Import Ban on Pakistan Sparks Global Support

In a bold decision, India bans imports from Pakistan, garnering strong support from foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva. He urges global participation in the boycott, emphasizing its potential impact on Pakistan's economy and trade. This move underscores India's influence in the Global South and aims at national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:44 IST
Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Renowned foreign affairs expert, Robinder Sachdeva, has endorsed India's bold decision to halt imports from Pakistan, describing it as a 'decisive and necessary' action. Sachdeva called for a global boycott, urging Indians and the international community to join the movement in an effort to destabilize Pakistan's trade and tarnish its global reputation.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva emphasized, 'The call to boycott Pakistan is essential. Not just our government, but people worldwide, including the diaspora, should sever ties with Pakistan. This will critically affect their trade and economic structure.' He also noted the role of Angola chairing the African Union as indicative of India's expanding influence in the Global South.

The Indian government's Ministry of Commerce and Industry recently declared an immediate ban on the import and transit of all commodities from Pakistan. This decision, framed as a national security measure, follows heightened tensions post the tragic attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing the need for stringent policies against terrorism-sponsoring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

