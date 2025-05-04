India's Bold Move: Import Ban on Pakistan Sparks Global Support

Renowned foreign affairs expert, Robinder Sachdeva, has endorsed India's bold decision to halt imports from Pakistan, describing it as a 'decisive and necessary' action. Sachdeva called for a global boycott, urging Indians and the international community to join the movement in an effort to destabilize Pakistan's trade and tarnish its global reputation.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva emphasized, 'The call to boycott Pakistan is essential. Not just our government, but people worldwide, including the diaspora, should sever ties with Pakistan. This will critically affect their trade and economic structure.' He also noted the role of Angola chairing the African Union as indicative of India's expanding influence in the Global South.

The Indian government's Ministry of Commerce and Industry recently declared an immediate ban on the import and transit of all commodities from Pakistan. This decision, framed as a national security measure, follows heightened tensions post the tragic attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing the need for stringent policies against terrorism-sponsoring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)