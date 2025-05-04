Left Menu

Pioneering 'Behavioural Exchange' Conference Kicks Off in Abu Dhabi

The BX2025 conference in Abu Dhabi gathers over 500 experts to explore how behavioural science can tackle global challenges. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlights its role in shaping impactful policies and sustainable development, promoting innovative methodologies and interdisciplinary tools for understanding human behavior.

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi hosted the opening day of the Behavioural Exchange (BX2025) conference, a prominent event merging behavioural science with public policy. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the conference's importance in addressing global challenges through innovative research, aiming to align policies with real-life human experiences.

With over 500 international experts convening at NYU Abu Dhabi, the conference serves as a global hub for fostering sustainable and community-driven solutions. Sheikh Theyab praised the organizers for attracting top researchers and policymakers, highlighting the event's role in promoting sustainable development worldwide.

Sheikh Theyab engaged with speakers and experts about the latest research, stressing the need for translating insights into effective community programs. He emphasized employing interdisciplinary tools to deepen the understanding of human behavior, ultimately improving quality of life and social impact.

