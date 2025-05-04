Left Menu

Sharjah's Strategic Border Enhancements: A Leap Toward Regional Cooperation

The Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in Sharjah convened in the Al Madam region to discuss infrastructure and operational enhancements at border points, prioritize service and security, and bolster UAE-Oman cooperation. Recommendations for a robust framework at the Al Madam border point were emphasized to align with UAE development strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:30 IST
Sharjah's Strategic Border Enhancements: A Leap Toward Regional Cooperation
Sharjah Border Committee discusses enhancing operational efficiency (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in Sharjah conducted its fourth periodic meeting for 2025 in Al Madam, Central Region of the Emirate. Led by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, the forum focused on boosting operational efficiency across border points in Sharjah.

The committee reviewed feedback from strategic partners, highlighting infrastructure upgrading, technical system modernization, and procedure simplification aligned with advancements. A field visit to the Al Madam border point underscored the need for infrastructure improvement and operational collaboration among stakeholders.

Key officials, including UAE State Security representatives, attended. The meeting examined border user statistics and correspondences for strategic directives. Discussion with Omani counterparts aimed to facilitate travel and commerce, enhancing bilateral relations. Commemorative gifts highlighted the enduring significance of collaborative goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025