Sharjah's Strategic Border Enhancements: A Leap Toward Regional Cooperation
The Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in Sharjah convened in the Al Madam region to discuss infrastructure and operational enhancements at border points, prioritize service and security, and bolster UAE-Oman cooperation. Recommendations for a robust framework at the Al Madam border point were emphasized to align with UAE development strategies.
The Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in Sharjah conducted its fourth periodic meeting for 2025 in Al Madam, Central Region of the Emirate. Led by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, the forum focused on boosting operational efficiency across border points in Sharjah.
The committee reviewed feedback from strategic partners, highlighting infrastructure upgrading, technical system modernization, and procedure simplification aligned with advancements. A field visit to the Al Madam border point underscored the need for infrastructure improvement and operational collaboration among stakeholders.
Key officials, including UAE State Security representatives, attended. The meeting examined border user statistics and correspondences for strategic directives. Discussion with Omani counterparts aimed to facilitate travel and commerce, enhancing bilateral relations. Commemorative gifts highlighted the enduring significance of collaborative goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
