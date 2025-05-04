Left Menu

Sheikh Hamdan Reviews Transformative Infrastructure Initiatives for Dubai's Future

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, reviewed progress on pivotal road projects under Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority. Strategic plans aim to enhance mobility, reduce congestion, and prepare for future population growth. The initiatives include advanced infrastructure, autonomous taxis, smart technologies, and sustainable urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:49 IST
Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant stride towards urban modernization, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's Crown Prince, has conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing infrastructure initiatives under the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority. With the emirate gearing up for a future population of 8 million by 2040, these efforts underscore a robust commitment to enhancing mobility and addressing future urban needs.

The projects, pivotal under the 2025-2027 Plan, include the construction of 226 kilometers of roads and 115 bridges and tunnels. Among them, the Umm Suqeim-Al Qudra Corridor and upgrades to Hessa Street are poised to significantly boost traffic capacity while reducing travel times for Dubai's burgeoning population. Innovative transport solutions, such as dynamic tolls and smart technologies, are pivotal in resolving congestion and advancing public transportation.

Moreover, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the roadmap for deploying autonomous taxis and the development of a model neighborhood in Al Barsha 2, aimed at fostering sustainable urban living. The vision extends beyond infrastructure, incorporating 557 kilometers of existing cycling tracks, with plans for additional routes, reinforcing Dubai's commitment to sustainability and comprehensive urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

