Sheikh Hamdan Reviews Transformative Infrastructure Initiatives for Dubai's Future

In a significant stride towards urban modernization, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's Crown Prince, has conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing infrastructure initiatives under the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority. With the emirate gearing up for a future population of 8 million by 2040, these efforts underscore a robust commitment to enhancing mobility and addressing future urban needs.

The projects, pivotal under the 2025-2027 Plan, include the construction of 226 kilometers of roads and 115 bridges and tunnels. Among them, the Umm Suqeim-Al Qudra Corridor and upgrades to Hessa Street are poised to significantly boost traffic capacity while reducing travel times for Dubai's burgeoning population. Innovative transport solutions, such as dynamic tolls and smart technologies, are pivotal in resolving congestion and advancing public transportation.

Moreover, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the roadmap for deploying autonomous taxis and the development of a model neighborhood in Al Barsha 2, aimed at fostering sustainable urban living. The vision extends beyond infrastructure, incorporating 557 kilometers of existing cycling tracks, with plans for additional routes, reinforcing Dubai's commitment to sustainability and comprehensive urban development.

