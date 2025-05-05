India to Europe: Partner, Don't Preach - Sachdev's Call for Mutual Respect

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has emphasized the need for India and Europe to establish equal partnerships, criticizing a perceived colonial mindset from the latter. Speaking to ANI, Sachdev underscored that Europe must support India in its battle against terrorism if it expects India's assistance with its issues.

Sachdev has urged European nations to adopt a tougher stance against Pakistan, particularly in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He suggested a boycott of Pakistan until it takes definitive actions against terrorism. This stance reflects a broader demand for mutual respect, rather than paternalistic lecturing.

Echoing sentiments expressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Sachdev noted that India seeks meaningful partnerships rather than sermons, especially amidst evolving global dynamics. Diplomatic ties with Pakistan have already been downgraded following a devastating April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring India's commitment to combating terrorism.

