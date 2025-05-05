Left Menu

India to Europe: Partner, Don't Preach - Sachdev's Call for Mutual Respect

India's foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev calls for equal partnerships with Europe, urging Europe to understand India's concerns, especially about terrorism. Europe should support India's fight against terrorism in return for India's assistance in European challenges, moving beyond a colonial mindset, says Sachdev. Diplomatic tensions with Pakistan persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:46 IST
India to Europe: Partner, Don't Preach - Sachdev's Call for Mutual Respect
Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has emphasized the need for India and Europe to establish equal partnerships, criticizing a perceived colonial mindset from the latter. Speaking to ANI, Sachdev underscored that Europe must support India in its battle against terrorism if it expects India's assistance with its issues.

Sachdev has urged European nations to adopt a tougher stance against Pakistan, particularly in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He suggested a boycott of Pakistan until it takes definitive actions against terrorism. This stance reflects a broader demand for mutual respect, rather than paternalistic lecturing.

Echoing sentiments expressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Sachdev noted that India seeks meaningful partnerships rather than sermons, especially amidst evolving global dynamics. Diplomatic ties with Pakistan have already been downgraded following a devastating April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring India's commitment to combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025