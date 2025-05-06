Water Woes and Rising Tensions: The Chenab River Conflict

In a significant development, Pakistan faces a steep decline in Chenab River water flow following India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and closure of Baglihar and Salal dam gates. Flows at Marala headworks plummeted from 35,000 cusecs to 3,100 cusecs, as reported by Dawn News.

A senior Punjab irrigation official in Pakistan, voicing alarm, confirmed that river flows to downstream Pakistan are being effectively blocked. Concurrently, an advisory committee meeting of the Indus River System Authority in Islamabad highlighted concerns over India's unilateral decision, predicting further shortages for Pakistan's Kharif crops.

Visuals from Jammu and Kashmir confirmed the dam closures, with local residents firmly supporting India's actions, warning of potential conflict. In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack taking 26 lives, India has suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty and expelled Pakistani diplomats, marking an intensification in bilateral strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)