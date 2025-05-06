Left Menu

Water Woes: Tensions Rise as India Halts Chenab River Flow to Pakistan

Pakistan witnesses a sharp decline in Chenab River water flow following India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the closure of two key dams. The move threatens Pakistan's agriculture and raises geopolitical tensions between the two nations amid heightened security concerns following a recent terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:44 IST
Visuals from the Salal dam in Reasi (India) on Chenab river (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant geopolitical development, Pakistan has reported a dramatic reduction in the waters of the Chenab River. This follows India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the subsequent closure of gates at Baglihar and Salal dams. On Monday, Dawn News indicated that water flows at Marala headworks fell from approximately 35,000 cusecs to just 3,100 cusecs.

A senior official from Pakistan's Punjab irrigation department confirmed that India has 'almost blocked' the river's flow downstream to Pakistan. An emergency meeting in Islamabad, hosted by the Indus River System Authority, voiced concerns about India's decision, suggesting it could exacerbate an existing 21% water shortfall for Kharif crops.

Additionally, visuals from India's Jammu and Kashmir show all gates at Salal Dam and Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam firmly shut, receiving substantial local support. This development follows a terror attack in Pahalgam, which led India to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and expel Pakistani military advisors. India remains resolute in combating terrorism and holding the attack's perpetrators accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

