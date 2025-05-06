Balochistan Reverses Detention for 150 Activists, But Holds Key Leaders

The Balochistan Home Department recently rescinded detention orders concerning 150 political workers and activists. Nonetheless, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Mahrang Baloch, alongside six others, remains detained under public order law, according to sources cited by Dawn.

The detentions date back to March 22, coinciding with the incarceration of BYC and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) activists under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance in Quetta's district jail. Petitions challenging these arrests were filed in the Balochistan High Court, with Monday seeing a hearing conducted by a division bench including acting Chief Justice Ejaz Ahmed Swati and Justice Muhammad Aamir Rana. Prominent lawyers like Kamran Murtaza, Sajid Tareen, and Imran Baloch stood in defense of the detainees.

Following a request from the prosecution, the hearing faced postponement until Tuesday. In the meantime, the Balochistan Home Department revoked the MPO orders against the 150 activists, confirmed lawyer Tareen. He stated, "The prosecution will defend its plea on the detention of Dr Mahrang and six others under MPO-3," underlining that orders against the larger group had been lifted.

The group of individuals still detained under the MPO-3 order includes Mahrang Baloch, Beebu Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Sabghatullah Shah Jee, Bebarg Baloch, Sanaullah Baloch, and BNP member Mama Ghaffar Baloch. Previously, central officials from BYC articulated concerns over the governmental crackdown, citing unlawful arrests and human rights violations, during a press briefing at Karachi Press Club.

Sammi Deen Baloch remarked that Mahrang Baloch and other key BYC members have been detained for over a month. She highlighted that the crackdown inadvertently escalated post an armed attack on the Jaffar Express, an event she emphasized the BYC had no association with, alleging it was used to unjustly target the organization. Baloch reiterated that BYC remains a non-violent entity operating within lawful, democratic frameworks.

