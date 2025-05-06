Balochistan Turmoil: Poet's Assassination and Political Unrest

Prominent Brahvi poet and writer Mir Allah Bakhsh Shahzad became the latest victim of violence in Quetta, Balochistan, after unidentified gunmen shot him dead on Sabzal Road. According to police reports, Shahzad was attacked by motorcyclists, suffering fatal bullet wounds and dying at the scene. His body was transferred to Civil Hospital before being released to his family.

The tragic event coincides with heightened political tensions in the region. On May 2, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, president of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), denounced the failures of Pakistan's parliament, judiciary, and state institutions in safeguarding the rights of Baloch citizens. Addressing a large crowd at Shahwani Stadium, Mengal announced a shift towards 'politics of national resistance,' criticizing ongoing state-led repression.

Akhtar Mengal's grievances included accusations against the judiciary for not dispensing justice and bending to military influences rather than upholding law and constitution. The powerful rhetoric was supported by other voices, including BNP-M Senior Vice President Sajid Tareen and Voice for Baloch Missing Persons chairman Nasarullah Baloch. They demanded the release of activists detained under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

