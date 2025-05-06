Left Menu

Outrage in Balochistan: Surge in Enforced Disappearances Fuels Protest

A public health worker in Balochistan has allegedly been abducted by security forces, sparking unrest. The incident is part of a troubling rise in enforced disappearances that has led to widespread protests by students and human rights groups, demanding accountability and the release of missing individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The alarming rise in enforced disappearances in Balochistan has captured the attention of human rights organizations worldwide. A recent incident reported by The Balochistan Post involves Abdul Lateef, a public health employee from the Dank area of Turbat, who was allegedly abducted by Pakistani security forces.

Lateef's detention adds to a troubling list of missing persons, prompting students at the University of Turbat to stage peaceful protests. The demonstrators are demanding the release of Javed Baloch, Chair of the Baloch Students Front, and Gwahram Ishaq, both reportedly missing under similar circumstances.

Organized by the Baloch Students Alliance, the protests reflect a broader regional issue of enforced disappearances by security forces without due process. Families and civil society continue to demand answers amid political instability, with rallies spreading to institutions such as Karachi University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

