Vatican Shrouded in Silence: Papal Conclave Underway with Strict Measures

As the Vatican prepares for the crucial task of electing the next pope, stringent measures are being put in place to maintain the traditional secrecy of the conclave. According to Italian state media, mobile phone signals within the Vatican will be deactivated on Wednesday, with signal jammers deployed around the Sistine Chapel to prevent electronic surveillance or communication.

The 133 cardinals responsible for selecting the successor to the late Pope Francis will relinquish their electronic devices as they assemble in the Sistine Chapel. The conclave, a historic tradition in the Catholic Church, ensures that cardinals remain isolated and sworn to absolute secrecy until the new pope is chosen.

Security around St. Peter's Square has been heightened with checkpoints, metal detectors, and anti-drone measures in place. While phone signal deactivation excludes the public square, the Vatican remains vigilant in safeguarding the conclave's confidentiality. This follows the funeral proceedings for Pope Francis, which saw many gather in Rome to honor his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)