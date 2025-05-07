Russia and India Celebrate Historic Ties on Victory Day

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, spearheaded the Victory Day celebrations at the Russia House on Tuesday, marking a significant commemorative event. The occasion featured the inauguration of a plaque dedicated to Indian heroes honored by the former Soviet government. The event's significance was further highlighted by the presence of former Chief Minister of Odisha and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President, Naveen Patnaik.

Ambassador Alipov expressed the profound connection this day holds for Russia, stating, "The 9th of May is a sacred day of reverence and remembrance." This year marks the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, a day that symbolizes not only the end of a brutal conflict but the triumph over Nazi Germany. The ambassador paid homage to the bravery and sacrifices made, emphasizing the importance of shared historical memory.

Patnaik, whose late father, Biju Patnaik, played a critical role during the Stalingrad operation, was honored at the event. The Russian recognition of his contributions in 1995 underscores the deep historical connections between the two nations. The plaque unveiled lists four Indian heroes and the awards they received, serving as a reminder of the solidarity shared during a pivotal moment in history. Patnaik also briefly addressed Operation Sindoor, congratulating the Indian Armed Forces for their successful anti-terror efforts.

