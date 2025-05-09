Empower Achieves Financial and Operational Growth in Q1 2025
Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC - Empower, the largest district cooling services provider globally, reported a modest revenue increase for Q1 2025 at AED540 million. The company's strategic expansions drove growth, adding 19 buildings and enhancing its portfolio, reflecting high demand for environmentally friendly cooling solutions in Dubai.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai [UAE], May 9 (ANI/WAM): Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC - Empower, globally known as the largest district cooling services provider, has revealed its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, indicating a subtle revenue increase to AED540 million, marking a 0.4% rise compared to the same timeframe in 2024. During this period, the firm also reported an EBITDA of AED297 million and a pre-tax net profit of AED159 million, with net profit after tax reaching AED145 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.
CEO Ahmad Bin Shafar credited the sustainable growth to strategic expansion into key projects and the company's expertise in maximizing its expanding presence in the district cooling market. Empower's commitment remains steadfast in furthering its asset base expansion to meet the heightened demand, ensuring continued market leadership and sustainable returns.
Empower's recent financial performance underscores its position in the district cooling sector. With consolidated revenues of AED3.26 billion for April 2024 to March 2025—representing a 6% growth—the company continues to lead by elevating its service standards above international norms, powered by high operational readiness and a robust asset base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceat's Profits Dip Despite Revenue Growth in Q4 2025
RAKEZ Soars: New Business Registrations Spike 23% in Q1 2025
India's IPO Market Shines with 22% Global Share in Q1 2025
Plus500 Ltd Surges with 13% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025
TAC InfoSec’s Skyrocketing Success: Strategic Acquisitions Drive 160% Revenue Growth