Left Menu

Empower Achieves Financial and Operational Growth in Q1 2025

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC - Empower, the largest district cooling services provider globally, reported a modest revenue increase for Q1 2025 at AED540 million. The company's strategic expansions drove growth, adding 19 buildings and enhancing its portfolio, reflecting high demand for environmentally friendly cooling solutions in Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:48 IST
Empower Achieves Financial and Operational Growth in Q1 2025
Empower reports AED540 million in Q1 2025 revenue (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], May 9 (ANI/WAM): Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC - Empower, globally known as the largest district cooling services provider, has revealed its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, indicating a subtle revenue increase to AED540 million, marking a 0.4% rise compared to the same timeframe in 2024. During this period, the firm also reported an EBITDA of AED297 million and a pre-tax net profit of AED159 million, with net profit after tax reaching AED145 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.

CEO Ahmad Bin Shafar credited the sustainable growth to strategic expansion into key projects and the company's expertise in maximizing its expanding presence in the district cooling market. Empower's commitment remains steadfast in furthering its asset base expansion to meet the heightened demand, ensuring continued market leadership and sustainable returns.

Empower's recent financial performance underscores its position in the district cooling sector. With consolidated revenues of AED3.26 billion for April 2024 to March 2025—representing a 6% growth—the company continues to lead by elevating its service standards above international norms, powered by high operational readiness and a robust asset base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025