EU Extends Sanctions on Cyberattacks for Three More Years

The European Council has made a strategic decision to prolong its sanctions against cyberattacks posing threats to the European Union and its member nations. These sanctions have been extended for another year and will remain effective until May 18, 2026.

Additionally, the legal framework governing these sanctions will persist for three more years, enduring until May 18, 2028. This framework provides the European Union with the authority to impose targeted restrictions on individuals or entities implicated in cyberattacks with substantial impacts, which present an external threat to the EU or its member states.

The current measures affect 17 individuals and four entities, including asset freezes and restrictions on funding. A travel ban to the European Union is also imposed on the listed individuals. The European Council has confirmed these listings will undergo annual reviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)