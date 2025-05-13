Left Menu

EU Extends Sanctions on Cyberattacks for Three More Years

The European Council extends sanctions against significant cyber threats to the EU until 2026, and the legal framework for these sanctions through 2028. These measures aim to deter malicious cyber activities and maintain international accountability, currently affecting 17 individuals and four entities with asset freezes and travel bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 07:32 IST
EU Extends Sanctions on Cyberattacks for Three More Years
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Council has made a strategic decision to prolong its sanctions against cyberattacks posing threats to the European Union and its member nations. These sanctions have been extended for another year and will remain effective until May 18, 2026.

Additionally, the legal framework governing these sanctions will persist for three more years, enduring until May 18, 2028. This framework provides the European Union with the authority to impose targeted restrictions on individuals or entities implicated in cyberattacks with substantial impacts, which present an external threat to the EU or its member states.

The current measures affect 17 individuals and four entities, including asset freezes and restrictions on funding. A travel ban to the European Union is also imposed on the listed individuals. The European Council has confirmed these listings will undergo annual reviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025