Taiwan's Leader Calls China the Biggest Threat to Global Free Trade

Taiwan's President, William Lai, has voiced strong criticism against China, labeling it the 'biggest crisis' to the global free-trade system due to unfair practices like plagiarism, counterfeiting, and intellectual property theft, as reported by the Taipei Times. These remarks emerged during his first international media interview of the year, published on Monday, with Nikkei Asia.

Lai expressed deep concern that continued unfair trade could unravel the societal stability and economic prosperity achieved over decades and undermine core values worldwide. He applauded recent U.S. actions against such practices, showcasing Taiwan's readiness to enhance its contributions in the future.

Amid heightened global trade tensions, Lai called on Japan to take on a leading role. He argued for a bilateral trade agreement with Tokyo and Taiwan's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Highlighting Taiwan's significant stake in the semiconductor supply chain, Lai emphasized Taiwan's cooperation with countries like Japan, the U.S., and the Netherlands to bolster a democratic supply chain. He underscored Taiwan's determination to defend its democratic system, while extending a conditional open hand to China for peace and mutual prosperity.

