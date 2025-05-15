HRW Urges Global Outcry for Missing Panchen Lama on 30th Anniversary

Human Rights Watch (HRW), a noted international non-governmental organization based in New York, has issued a call to action for governments worldwide, and especially those with substantial Buddhist populations, to vocalize concerns on the 30th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima—the 11th Panchen Lama. Nyima vanished at merely six years old shortly after being recognized by the Dalai Lama in 1995.

In a recent statement, HRW disclosed that Nyima was taken by Chinese authorities on May 17, 1995, just three days post his ascendancy as the 11th Panchen Lama. He has remained unseen publicly ever since, with his and the Dalai Lama's images banned in Tibet. Post-abduction, the Chinese government appointed Gyaltsen Norbu, reportedly the son of Communist Party members, as the official Panchen Lama, and detained Jadrel Rinpoche, the abbot who supervised Nyima's recognition. Over 30 monks were also arrested, and Rinpoche's fate is still unknown.

HRW claims that, despite Chinese assertions in 2015 that Gedhun is "living normally," no proof was provided, and oppressive measures have heightened in Tibet. Authorities enforce mass surveillance, forced relocations, and Mandarin-only education while quashing religious freedom. Protests against these policies lead to arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances. A new mandate dating back to 2007 requires government approval for recognizing reincarnated Tibetan lamas, utilizing the 'Golden Urn,' an 18th-century lottery system imposed by the Chinese state. HRW highlighted that between 2009 and 2024, 160 Tibetans have self-immolated, with 127 fatalities, protesting Chinese policies. Most Tibetan monasteries now operate under direct government control, with monks having to comply with political loyalty standards aligned with China's choice for the next Dalai Lama. HRW urges nations like India, Japan, and Mongolia to advocate for transparency and the safeguarding of Tibetan religious liberties.

