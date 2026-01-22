China's Firm Stance Against EU Supplier Blacklisting

China has voiced serious concerns over the European Union's recent move to label some Chinese companies as high-risk suppliers. The Chinese commerce ministry has strongly opposed this decision, according to a statement made by spokesperson He Yongqian on Thursday.

The commerce ministry emphasized that Chinese companies have consistently adhered to EU regulations. He urged the European Union to avoid taking measures that might obstruct standard trade cooperation, further maintaining that the move could negatively impact economic interactions between China and the EU.

Spokesperson He Yongqian reiterated the importance of unimpeded trade relations and mutual compliance with international trade laws. The ministry's call reflects an ongoing dialogue and expectation for the EU to review its stance with consideration of established trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)