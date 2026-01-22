Left Menu

China's Firm Stance Against EU Supplier Blacklisting

China expresses strong opposition to the EU's decision to classify certain Chinese companies as high-risk suppliers, insisting that these firms comply with EU laws. The Chinese commerce ministry urges the EU to refrain from actions that disrupt normal trade relations between the two regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:55 IST
China's Firm Stance Against EU Supplier Blacklisting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has voiced serious concerns over the European Union's recent move to label some Chinese companies as high-risk suppliers. The Chinese commerce ministry has strongly opposed this decision, according to a statement made by spokesperson He Yongqian on Thursday.

The commerce ministry emphasized that Chinese companies have consistently adhered to EU regulations. He urged the European Union to avoid taking measures that might obstruct standard trade cooperation, further maintaining that the move could negatively impact economic interactions between China and the EU.

Spokesperson He Yongqian reiterated the importance of unimpeded trade relations and mutual compliance with international trade laws. The ministry's call reflects an ongoing dialogue and expectation for the EU to review its stance with consideration of established trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

9Pay's Strategic Leap: Bridging Indian Digital Payments with Vietnam's Touri...

 India
2
IIFL Finance Surges Ahead With Multifold Profit Growth Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

IIFL Finance Surges Ahead With Multifold Profit Growth Amid Regulatory Scrut...

 India
3
IndiGo profit plunges 78 pc to Rs 549.1 crore in three months ended December 2025: Regulatory filing.

IndiGo profit plunges 78 pc to Rs 549.1 crore in three months ended December...

 Global
4
Dramatic Rescue: 12 Sailors Saved from Sinking Vessel in Muri Ganga River

Dramatic Rescue: 12 Sailors Saved from Sinking Vessel in Muri Ganga River

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026