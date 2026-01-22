Left Menu

Basant Panchami at Bhojshala: A Tensioned Religious Confluence

Heightened security grips the 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, as both Hindu and Muslim communities prepare for religious observances coinciding with Basant Panchami. Over 8,000 police personnel have been deployed to manage the situation peacefully, reflecting ongoing religious tensions surrounding the site.

The already delicate situation at the 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, is further underlined this Friday as both Hindu and Muslim communities prepare to exercise their religious rights on Basant Panchami.

Authorities have ramped up security with around 8,000 police officers deployed, including units from the Central Reserve Police Force and Rapid Action Force, strategically positioned across Dhar district. This effort aims to manage the significant foot traffic and ensure peace amidst longstanding religious tensions.

While the Archaeological Survey of India has set guidelines for worship, local leaders like Ashok Jain and Zulfikar Pathan navigate the community's desires with a pitched appeal for communal harmony, a sentiment echoed by political figures urging for a peaceful day. Digvijaya Singh and other leaders emphasize adherence to established protocols while appealing for unity amidst the historical context of the dispute.

