UAE and Italy Strengthen Ties with Focus on AI and Security

In a significant meeting held in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, engaged with Italy's Minister of Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, to explore prospects for enhanced collaboration.

The dialogue focused on advancing ties through modern technology and artificial intelligence to elevate the effectiveness of public security and law enforcement operations. Both leaders emphasized the necessity of unified efforts in addressing contemporary security threats and solidifying peace through strategic forward-looking visions and robust partnerships.

High-ranking officials, including Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili and Major General Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, were present, underscoring the meeting's importance. They were joined by several officers from the Ministry of Interior and the Italian delegation.

