EU and India Unveil 41 Million Euro Initiatives for Environmental and Technological Collaboration

The European Union (EU) and India have embarked on a collaborative venture to tackle pressing environmental issues and bolster technological innovation with an investment totaling 41 million Euros, announced the EU. These projects, under the aegis of the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC), aim to drive collaborative solutions to urgent ecological challenges.

Initiated under the EU's Horizon Europe programme and co-financed by Indian ministries, the two projects unite researchers, startups, and industries from both regions to create sustainable, globally impactful solutions. This strategic partnership reinforces commitment to joint innovation and operationalizes the TTC's primary goals, marking a new chapter in EU-India relations.

The first initiative targets marine pollution, allocating funds to combat issues like marine plastic waste. Supported by a combined investment from the EU and Indian Ministry of Earth Sciences, this initiative seeks innovative approaches to mitigate the impacts of microplastics and other pollutants, aligning with global efforts such as the UN Decade of Ocean Science.

The second initiative focuses on pioneering waste-to-renewable hydrogen technologies, seen as essential for the clean energy transition. Co-funded by the EU and India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, it aims to develop efficient and environmentally friendly hydrogen production methods, underscoring the strategic role of hydrogen in future energy security.

These research calls invite a broad range of European and Indian entities, with further joint initiatives planned for 2026, underscoring sustained cooperation under the TTC framework. This high-level agenda, announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2022, continues to strengthen the geopolitical and economic alliance between the EU and India.

