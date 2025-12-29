US News Highlights: Political Landscapes and Environmental Challenges

Jeffrey R. Holland, who was set to become the leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at age 85 due to complications from kidney disease. As a significant member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, he was a notable figure in the church's educational endeavors and gained national attention by encouraging traditional marriage values at Brigham Young University.

The United States has committed to a $2 billion contribution for U.N. humanitarian relief, marking a reversal after significant aid cuts by the Trump administration. This comes as Western allies redirect budgets towards defense, exacerbating funding pressures within the United Nations.

In environmental news, heavy rainfall led to flash floods and mudslides in Southern California. Residents, especially in affected areas like Wrightwood, are assessing damage in what was a holiday weekend drenched by nearly a foot of rain in some mountainous regions, according to weather reports.