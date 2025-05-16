Taiwan Cracks Down on Chinese 'United Front' Tactics on Campuses

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has launched an investigation into the Chinese Qunpeng Association, suspected of promoting pro-unification politics on Taiwanese college campuses, as reported by the Taipei Times. The group, linked to the pro-Chinese New Party, allegedly aids students in trips to China while offering grants to those endorsing the 'one China principle.'

Authorities suspect the Qunpeng Association of violating the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area. Both the MAC and Ministry of the Interior are probing its activities, the latter having issued a warning under the Civil Associations Act.

If the Qunpeng Association does not reform its practices by June 6, it may face disbandment. The issue was spotlighted following allegations by the Taiwan Economic Democracy Union and Democratic Progressive Party legislators. They claim the group fosters pro-unification views among students, covering most travel expenses and violating Taiwan's legal provisions.

