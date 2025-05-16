Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India’s Bold Military Response to Pakistan's Aggression

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, decisively countering Pakistan's aggression. A security expert notes a shift in India’s policy, highlighting its precision airstrikes and use of modern technology. The operation highlights India's strengthened military posture and strategic execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:30 IST
Dr Walter Ladwig, Senior Lecturer of International Relations at King's College London (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a decisive military operation dubbed 'Operation Sindoor', India responded to the Pahalgam terror attack with precision strikes on May 7, targeting terrorist facilities in Pakistan and PoJK. This swift retaliation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, showcasing a significant shift in India's counter-terrorism posture.

Dr. Walter Ladwig, a Senior Lecturer at King's College London, emphasized a notable change in India's policy, which no longer requires comprehensive dossiers to justify military action if terrorist groups receive sanctuary within Pakistani borders. Operation Sindoor displayed India's advanced military capabilities, executing airstrikes with impressive precision.

The operation proved effective, reportedly bypassing Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defense systems and neutralizing hostile technologies within a rapid 23-minute timeframe. Utilizing a combination of legacy and state-of-the-art weaponry, including drones and kamikaze munitions, India thwarted Pakistan's retaliatory strikes, preventing damage to Indian airfields and installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

