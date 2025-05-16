Operation Sindoor: India’s Bold Military Response to Pakistan's Aggression
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, decisively countering Pakistan's aggression. A security expert notes a shift in India’s policy, highlighting its precision airstrikes and use of modern technology. The operation highlights India's strengthened military posture and strategic execution.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a decisive military operation dubbed 'Operation Sindoor', India responded to the Pahalgam terror attack with precision strikes on May 7, targeting terrorist facilities in Pakistan and PoJK. This swift retaliation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, showcasing a significant shift in India's counter-terrorism posture.
Dr. Walter Ladwig, a Senior Lecturer at King's College London, emphasized a notable change in India's policy, which no longer requires comprehensive dossiers to justify military action if terrorist groups receive sanctuary within Pakistani borders. Operation Sindoor displayed India's advanced military capabilities, executing airstrikes with impressive precision.
The operation proved effective, reportedly bypassing Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defense systems and neutralizing hostile technologies within a rapid 23-minute timeframe. Utilizing a combination of legacy and state-of-the-art weaponry, including drones and kamikaze munitions, India thwarted Pakistan's retaliatory strikes, preventing damage to Indian airfields and installations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US-India Collaborate to Counter Terrorism in South Asia
India-Egypt Unites Against Terrorism: Key Agreements in Cairo
Amit Shah Reaffirms India's Resolute Stance Against Terrorism
Nasir Aslam Wani Condemns Terrorism, Backs Labour Welfare at International Labour Day
Honoring Bodofa Brahma: Assam's Tribute and India's Anti-Terrorism Stance