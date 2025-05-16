Left Menu

India's Strategic Growth Path: Balancing Terrorism and Regional Conflict

Security expert Dr. Walter Ladwig discusses India's pivotal role in the Indo-Pacific, highlighting the importance of its partnership with the U.S. amid regional tensions. As India continues its impressive growth, avoiding conflict with Pakistan remains crucial for maintaining momentum and addressing broader Asian geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:51 IST
Dr Walter Ladwig, Senior Lecturer of International Relations at King's College London (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the backdrop of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, global powers including Western governments and Russia, have underscored the need to combat terrorism, expressing genuine sympathy with India. Dr. Walter Ladwig, a London-based security expert, emphasized America's long-standing strategy of cultivating India as a pivotal partner in the Indo-Pacific. This positioning is partly intended to counterbalance China's influence, and any conflict in the region would not align with American interests.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr. Ladwig, Senior Lecturer at King's College London, noted India's rapid economic growth trajectory at nearly seven percent annually. However, he stressed that maintaining this momentum is essential for India to meet all developmental targets. The persistent threat of conflict with Pakistan could jeopardize these aims, a scenario that is against U.S. interests which favor a stable South Asia.

Following Pahalgam, India executed precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan. This pattern of decisive response, as seen in India's strikes in 2016 and 2019, signifies a shift in policy against terrorist threats originating from Pakistan. Dr. Ladwig highlighted India's impressive military precision and its broader strategy, which no longer relies solely on diplomatic dossiers to justify defensive actions. The mutual understanding to cease hostilities further underscores the desire for stability and progress in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

