India Strengthens Ties: Power and Transport Ministers Drive Sustainability at BRICS Meetings

In a significant diplomatic move, India has strengthened its ties with BRICS nations through the active participation of its Union Ministers in pivotal meetings focused on energy and transport. Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, is currently in Brazil attending the BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting slated for May 19. The gathering aims to foster global cooperation with a focus on inclusive and sustainable global governance.

The Ministry of Power has emphasized that India will utilize this platform to highlight its tremendous progress over the past decade in the energy sector. This includes a substantial 90 percent boost in power capacity and leadership strides in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and biofuels. These accomplishments underline India's firm commitment to equitable energy access and expedited energy transition, reflecting its resolve to engage with BRICS nations in shaping a sustainable energy future.

Similarly, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, having earlier represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meet in Brasilia, focused on the country's ambition to construct a sustainable transport infrastructure. Highlighting key initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, such as PM GatiShakti and the National Logistics Policy, Gadkari articulated India's vision for a modern, integrated, and resilient transport ecosystem, aimed at fostering inclusive growth and enhancing regional connectivity.

