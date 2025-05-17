Left Menu

Relentless Heatwave Persists Across Sindh, Raising Alarms

The Pakistan Meteorological Department warns of a persistent heatwave affecting Karachi and other parts of Sindh until May 20. Cities like Dadu and Sukkur are forecast to experience temperatures significantly above average, posing health risks. Karachi faces hot, humid conditions, with real-feel temperatures exacerbating discomfort.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning about an ongoing heatwave set to continue across Karachi and other regions in Sindh until Tuesday, May 20. This prolonged heat is attributed to sustained high atmospheric pressure, according to The News International.

Forecasters are predicting that several cities will experience temperatures 5 to 7 degrees Celsius higher than the seasonal norm. Cities such as Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Naushahro Feroze are expected to face daytime temperatures significantly above average, posing hazardous conditions for vulnerable populations.

Jacobabad, Sukkur, and neighboring areas are also anticipated to endure prolonged spells of extreme heat. Other affected districts, including Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Hyderabad, will witness temperatures 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. Karachi, meanwhile, will experience hot and humid conditions with temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, although higher humidity will elevate the perceived temperature, exacerbating discomfort and health concerns.

