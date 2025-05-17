Left Menu

Bridging Cultures: Sharjah's Path to Arabic Global Renaissance

The Arabic Language and Culture Festival in Milan showcased Sharjah's commitment to promoting Arabic in Western academia. Initiatives, such as the 'Language Immersion' program, highlight efforts to enhance Arabic learning and its global presence, emphasizing Arabic’s role in fostering cross-cultural dialogue and enriched linguistic skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:42 IST
Bridging Cultures: Sharjah's Path to Arabic Global Renaissance
Sharjah Arabic Language Academy presents initiatives to promote Arabic in Western academia at Milan festival. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Arabic Language and Culture Festival, hosted in Milan, Italy, stands as a testament to Sharjah's dedication to the global promotion of the Arabic language. Organized by the Institute of Arab Culture at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and backed by the Sharjah Book Authority, the festival spotlighted Sharjah's initiatives in supporting Arabic studies in Western academia.

During a significant panel discussion, Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy (SALA), underlined the enduring significance of Arabic as a bridge for cultural dialogue, cherished by native speakers and studied globally. Al Mosteghanemi introduced the 'Language Immersion' initiative, under Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi's guidance, which brings delegates from international universities to Sharjah for immersive cultural experiences.

This initiative, along with the 'Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopaedia' project, illustrates Sharjah's vision of Arabic as a tool for global knowledge exchange. These programs are designed to enhance Arabic linguistic skills through comprehensive teaching strategies and innovative learning experiences, contributing to Arabic's international standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025