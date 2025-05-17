Bridging Cultures: Sharjah's Path to Arabic Global Renaissance

The Arabic Language and Culture Festival, hosted in Milan, Italy, stands as a testament to Sharjah's dedication to the global promotion of the Arabic language. Organized by the Institute of Arab Culture at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and backed by the Sharjah Book Authority, the festival spotlighted Sharjah's initiatives in supporting Arabic studies in Western academia.

During a significant panel discussion, Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy (SALA), underlined the enduring significance of Arabic as a bridge for cultural dialogue, cherished by native speakers and studied globally. Al Mosteghanemi introduced the 'Language Immersion' initiative, under Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi's guidance, which brings delegates from international universities to Sharjah for immersive cultural experiences.

This initiative, along with the 'Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopaedia' project, illustrates Sharjah's vision of Arabic as a tool for global knowledge exchange. These programs are designed to enhance Arabic linguistic skills through comprehensive teaching strategies and innovative learning experiences, contributing to Arabic's international standing.

