Left Menu

Arab Economic and Social Development Summit: A New Era of Integration and Innovation

The Arab Economic and Social Development Summit commenced in Baghdad focusing on fostering Arab integration and sustainable development. Key discussions include food security, free trade, and water strategy. Noteworthy initiatives feature Iraq's economic proposals and technological leadership in AI, marking a historic joint regular and development summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:56 IST
Arab Economic and Social Development Summit: A New Era of Integration and Innovation
Arab Economic and Social Development Summit kicks off in Baghdad (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

In a pivotal gathering in Baghdad, the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit began on Saturday, marking a significant moment for Arab cooperation. Leaders from across the region assembled to discuss pressing economic and social challenges, with an emphasis on enhancing mechanisms for Arab integration and bolstering sustainable development within member states.

Among the critical topics on the agenda are the Arab Food Security Strategy, progress in the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, and advancement of the Arab Customs Union. The summit also aims to tackle future challenges by implementing the Arab Water Security Strategy, addressing regional needs for sustainable development. Iraq has put forward several initiatives to deepen joint economic action among Arab nations.

The summit will consider various prominent initiatives including the Mauritanian President's Blue Economy Initiative and the Arab League Secretary-General's artificial intelligence project, aspiring for technological leadership and sustainable growth. This historic event marks the first simultaneous convergence of regular and developmental summits, a milestone made possible by the consensus achieved at the Arab Summit in Algeria last November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025