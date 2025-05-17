Arab Economic and Social Development Summit: A New Era of Integration and Innovation

In a pivotal gathering in Baghdad, the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit began on Saturday, marking a significant moment for Arab cooperation. Leaders from across the region assembled to discuss pressing economic and social challenges, with an emphasis on enhancing mechanisms for Arab integration and bolstering sustainable development within member states.

Among the critical topics on the agenda are the Arab Food Security Strategy, progress in the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, and advancement of the Arab Customs Union. The summit also aims to tackle future challenges by implementing the Arab Water Security Strategy, addressing regional needs for sustainable development. Iraq has put forward several initiatives to deepen joint economic action among Arab nations.

The summit will consider various prominent initiatives including the Mauritanian President's Blue Economy Initiative and the Arab League Secretary-General's artificial intelligence project, aspiring for technological leadership and sustainable growth. This historic event marks the first simultaneous convergence of regular and developmental summits, a milestone made possible by the consensus achieved at the Arab Summit in Algeria last November.

